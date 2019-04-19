WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.61

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.611 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

