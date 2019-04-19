Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,859 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 271,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.98 and a beta of 1.70. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $126.91.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.89 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $142.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

