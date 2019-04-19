Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $97,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,285. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

