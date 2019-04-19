Wintrust Financial Corp Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

