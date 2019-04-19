Winco (WCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,413.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Winco token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market cap of $1.12 million and $24,413.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00510668 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00049274 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Winco Token Profile

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,205,383 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

