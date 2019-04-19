Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLL. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 3,473,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.95. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.55). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.