Where Food Comes From (WFCF) vs. Veeva Systems (VEEV) Head to Head Review

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 4.50% 7.78% 5.51% Veeva Systems 26.66% 16.91% 12.98%

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $17.80 million 2.95 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Veeva Systems $862.21 million 21.71 $229.83 million $1.24 103.09

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Where Food Comes From and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeva Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65

Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $119.31, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Where Food Comes From on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage a regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. The company was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

