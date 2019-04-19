Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

WAL stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

