Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.49 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $565,512.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at $180,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,179.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,167 shares of company stock worth $1,443,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

