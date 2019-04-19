WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 61,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,346 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,365. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

