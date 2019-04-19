WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,533,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,112 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,073,000 after acquiring an additional 305,954 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,331,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,237,000.
NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.52.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
