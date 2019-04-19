WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,404 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5844 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

