WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,114 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Barclays upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.30. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Foot Locker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/wespac-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.