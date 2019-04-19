Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.35.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.