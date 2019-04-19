Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

