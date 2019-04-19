Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.
