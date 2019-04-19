Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.35.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.
