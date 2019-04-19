Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

