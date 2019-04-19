Wells Fargo & Co Raises Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of QSR opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares in the company, valued at $17,980,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $2,219,188.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,457 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 519,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,154,000 after acquiring an additional 184,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,154,000 after acquiring an additional 184,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,123,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,337,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

