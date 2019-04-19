Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Price Target to $240.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.05.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $267.61 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $229.18 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

