Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,878.44 ($24.55).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,775 ($23.19) on Monday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 239.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $15.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Weir Group’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

