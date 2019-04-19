Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 309.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.37.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.489722276635808 EPS for the current year.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

WARNING: “Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/wedbush-securities-inc-raises-position-in-barrick-gold-corp-abx.html.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.