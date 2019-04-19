Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,461,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,461,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,557,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,483,000 after acquiring an additional 477,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

