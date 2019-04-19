Watch Point Trust Co Purchases 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Alphabet by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,329.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $862.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.49 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

