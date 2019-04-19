Watch Point Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Watch Point Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,124 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.10, for a total value of $1,135,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $259,925.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,687.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,304. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $177.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,478. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

