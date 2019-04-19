Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $368,692. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

