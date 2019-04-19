Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Holdings Lifted by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. owned approximately 0.41% of Washington Federal worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WAFD. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

WAFD opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Holdings Lifted by BTIM Corp.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/washington-federal-inc-wafd-holdings-lifted-by-btim-corp.html.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.