Walt Disney (DIS) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.11.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

