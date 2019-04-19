Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after buying an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $818,701,000 after buying an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

