Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Boosted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $3,848,000. 28.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/walmart-inc-wmt-stake-boosted-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.