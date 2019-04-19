Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

