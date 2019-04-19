Wabi (WABI) Price Hits $0.13

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Wabi token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00456974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.01118255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00209984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wabi Profile

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

