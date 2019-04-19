W W Grainger (GWW) Given New $316.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Buckingham Research from $309.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.66.

NYSE:GWW opened at $308.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,106 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 59.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

