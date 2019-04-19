W. R. Berkley (WRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.70

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 88058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.67 to $58.67 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $49.33 to $48.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,400,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

