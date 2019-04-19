Vodafone Group (VOD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vodafone Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.71 ($2.52).

LON VOD traded down GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 142.56 ($1.86). 62,425,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

