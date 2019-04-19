Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 13.77% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $525,000.

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

