Vislink Technologies (VISL) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vislink Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -39.99% -52.54% -19.52% Vislink Technologies Competitors -16.09% 4.68% -1.79%

3.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies Competitors 96 356 628 58 2.57

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Vislink Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vislink Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million -$14.87 million -1.06 Vislink Technologies Competitors $352.61 million $42.66 million -20.37

Vislink Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vislink Technologies competitors beat Vislink Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

