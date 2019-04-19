Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

