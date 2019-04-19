Virtu Financial LLC Sells 5,948 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,479,000 after purchasing an additional 921,558 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,939,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

EQM stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.81 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 19.63%. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

