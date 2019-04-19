Virtu Financial LLC Has $634,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,812,000 after buying an additional 175,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

