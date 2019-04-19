Viridian Ria LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,654,000 after acquiring an additional 971,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,866,000 after buying an additional 305,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,937,000 after buying an additional 207,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,353,000 after buying an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 107,667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

