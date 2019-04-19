Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Village Super Market worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 442,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $68,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,477.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $144,988. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

