Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.03. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

