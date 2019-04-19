Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Receives $34.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

