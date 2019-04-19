Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,114,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $177,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

AOR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 76,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,755. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

