Verisk Analytics (VRSK) versus DATATRAK International (DTRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verisk Analytics and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 25.00% 32.77% 11.55% DATATRAK International 2.18% 47.82% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verisk Analytics and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 6 2 0 2.11 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $118.56, suggesting a potential downside of 14.08%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.40 billion 9.42 $598.70 million $4.11 33.57 DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.73 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Dividends

Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DATATRAK International does not pay a dividend. Verisk Analytics pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats DATATRAK International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

