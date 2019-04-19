Verastem Inc (VSTM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verastem were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 976,123 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 173,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Verastem by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Verastem Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.03.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

