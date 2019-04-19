Veracyte (VCYT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 339,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,061. The stock has a market cap of $946.74 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.03. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 37,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $764,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $203,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,583.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 956,151 shares of company stock worth $19,865,410 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 910,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 409,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 409,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 634,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $15,299,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.