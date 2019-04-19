Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Insider Sells $385,537.60 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $385,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 194,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,308. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $402.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRA. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

