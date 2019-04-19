Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ventas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,128.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/ventas-inc-vtr-shares-bought-by-flagship-harbor-advisors-llc.html.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.