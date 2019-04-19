Veeco Instruments (VECO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $613.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 1.26. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,948,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 452,608 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

