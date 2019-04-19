Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Position Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vector Group by 6,110.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,799,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after buying an additional 1,770,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,205,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vector Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,384,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after buying an additional 1,202,354 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Vector Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,427,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,696,000 after buying an additional 556,978 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.71. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $20.08.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $445.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

